SAHM is angry at husband who lost job due to depression, is she wrong?

When this woman is mad at her husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for being angry at my depressed spouse who lost their job?"

So my (F39) and spouse (M47) had a great job. WFH good salary, great benefits. We have a great house and four kids all under 16. Spouse has history of depression but is under a doctors care.

The last year or so he started giving up working, spending most days taking naps or going golfing.

I am a SAHM and we depend on his salary to live. I have told him numerous times that he can’t work like this because he could lose his job. I offered to help with the work or do anything that could increase his productivity."