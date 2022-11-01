SAHM is angry at husband who lost job due to depression, is she wrong?

When this woman is mad at her husband, she asks Reddit:
So my (F39) and spouse (M47) had a great job. WFH good salary, great benefits. We have a great house and four kids all under 16. Spouse has history of depression but is under a doctors care.
The last year or so he started giving up working, spending most days taking naps or going golfing.
I am a SAHM and we depend on his salary to live. I have told him numerous times that he can’t work like this because he could lose his job. I offered to help with the work or do anything that could increase his productivity."
His boss fame gave him SO MANY chances to redeem himself and he would be excited for a bit, but the old habits soon enough resurfaced and it was back to missing meetings and assignments.