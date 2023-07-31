Niece secretly records SAHM ignoring son's tantrums, family judges her. AITA?

Affectionate_Shoe198

Although I agree in general with you, I think you’re doing a lot of assuming regarding the emotional and mental capabilities of a three year old. What they’re doing is not malicious, they simply aren’t saying please and the moment they calm down mom asks again which sets off the behaviour again.

There does come a point when tactics need to be switched. For us it’s “all you need to do is say please and then you’ll be fine” but for then it’s much more complex than that, it doesn’t always just click and maybe more time is needed in between calming down to restate the lesson at hand.