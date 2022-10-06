SAHM asks breadwinning husband to cut down his WFH hours so she can meditate.

When this SAHM is angry at her husband for interrupting her schedule, she asks Reddit:
throwaway775035 writes:
I f33, sahm with 3 kids, have recently started meditation therapy. my husband's the breadwinner, used to work less hours but now works from home with more hours which forces me to do more childcare and it means less meditation therapy time.
He acts like he's not home when he's working from his office and ignores or gets mad when I ask him to watch the kids while I have my therapy.
He told me to stop trying to make him watch the kids when he's workibg even after I told him I have therapy. I didn't stop giving him the kids to watch while I have my meditation session which made him get a lock.