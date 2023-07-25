SAHM makes plans to spy on partner while he watches baby to see if he's 'trying.'

But he swears up and down that I have a lot of free time because supposedly he takes her over for many hours almost every day and let's me nap etc. But this is simply not the truth.

He takes her over so I can nap or have more free time about 1x in 3-4 weeks lately. Yet he acts as if the baby is with him for 4 hours a day (which was the case when he was on paternity leave but not anymore).

It just really irks me that he doesn't believe that I am with the baby almost all the time and that he doesn't not take her for like 4 hours each day. And the times he takes her I'm busy cooking and cleaning so it's not free time.