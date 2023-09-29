SAHM wants two weeks away in Hawaii from husband and kids. AITA?

He told me that it would be impossible for him to take care of the kids for 2 whole weeks on his own on top of his job, and I was being a 'hypocrite' when it came to myself.

I felt like he was blowing things way out of proportion and was being too controlling, so I told him I planned to take this trip regardless of what he feels about it, since I too deserve a break from him and the kids once in awhile.

However, when I told one of my friends about our argument, she called me an asshole for dissmissing my husband's feelings like that, and maybe I should just postpone the trip to a time when he feels comfortable enough for me to go. So reddit, aita?

Let's see what readers thought.

misplacedfan writes: