Salty MOH steals back bride's baby shower gift in a rage; 'I helped you through stillbirth.' AITA? UPDATED

But you aren't posting this because of that comment, you want to know if you are wrong for feeling shit she is dumping you like this. And yes, you are. But take if from experience: sometimes people don't just grow apart, they grow into s- people as well. And it sucks for you, but at least you know she doesn't want you around.

She could have said "hey my friend group doesn't really like you, so can we do a mini baby show with just the two of us and spend time together?" No, she decided to straight up lie and not care about you being included in her pregnancy or not. It's clear she doesn't want you around anymore.