SAHM is triggered by raising son, wants to work again. Hubby says, 'You're not ready.'

If he sticks with this, he's going to have to contribute to the childcare. You want two evenings a week to go out by yourself, and one day on the weekend. View this as a negotiation. In the end, if he's adamant that he doesn't want you working outside the home, do what you have to do, and he'll either s&ck it up or leave you.

(My bet is that he's going to like having your salary, and when childcare opens up, you can switch to first or second shift.) You have all my sympathy for being in this situation. It's important for both your and your husband to understand that your sanity is at stake here. Good luck.

classyaf6 writes: