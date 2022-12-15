Woman fires babysitter for breaking microwave, her parents say, 'well aren't you cheap.'

When these parents are conflicted about their babysitter, they ask Reddit:

"AITA for firing the babysitter after she broke our microwave?"

I (F35) live with my husband (M37). We have two children aged 6 and 8.

My husband and I work full-time and occasionally hire a babysitter during the day on weekends if we need to work.

The babysitter is a girl named "Sam" (F19), who's my friend's daughter. We pay Sam the average market rate for a babysitter for two kids in our country.

A few weeks ago, we hired Sam to babysit on the Saturday for around 5 hours. I came home from work first, and I noticed Sam was a bit unusually giddy. Sam got her things and left about 5 minutes later.