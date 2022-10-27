Man doesn't help child he doesn't know who fell, mom is furious, was he wrong?

When this passerby is faced with a moral dilemma, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not helping a child when they fell over?"

offmychestthroaway writes:

Today I (19m) was waiting for my girlfriend at our local park, I was waiting on a bench looking at ducks in the pond when a child right infront of me off his scooter (probably 6) fell over.

I laughed, not out loud, the child was crying being dramatic when it’s mother came rushing in checking if hes bleeding (he was not he wasn’t even scratched) the woman looked up at me seeing me slightly grin asking why I didn’t help him.