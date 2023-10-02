Separated mom's 19-year-old son storms out because her single life makes him 'uncomfortable.' 'AITA?'

Among other things, I am busier, wear more flattering or "active" clothes, drink socially or will try pot with friends, and date casually. These activities have caused awkwardness with my son, even though he will not have a direct conversation about it.

Most recently, he showed up intending to spend the weekend at my apartment. This was a surprise, as my friend was already there hanging out with me. Because my friend is a 26 year-old guy, it led to a tense conversation about whether we can have "normal" visits anymore.

I said that no one should decide what's "normal" for me, including my son, and asked him how we could make the situation better. He refused to explain his feelings or make any suggestions, stormed off, and has been radio silent since then.