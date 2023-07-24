Daughter refuses to shave her head in support of step brother's chemo treatment. AITA?

The next day, when Violet was with me, Sylvia texted me to let me know the situation, though she phrased it something like “Alan and I have decided that our family will be shaving our heads to support Nolan but Violet is being stubborn and disobedient.”

She then proceeded to ask me to convince Violet to shave her head because her refusal was upsetting Nolan, though Sylvia had a history of lying to me about how other people feel. For example, she once told me that our mutual friend was upset about a joke I had made, when that friend was sitting with me and was laughing at that very joke. So, I’m not sure if I believe her or not.