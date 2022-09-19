Woman asks if she's wrong to regret decision in choosing SIL as surrogate.

When this woman who can't have children regrets choosing her SIL as the surrogate, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
When I was 19, I was diagnosed with cancer. Right before treatment, I froze some of my eggs on the advice of my oncologist. I eventually needed a full hysterectomy. I got better and returned to normal life and college.
That's where I met my husband. We both knew we wanted children down the road. Years later, we started exploring both surrogacy and adoption. My sister-in-law Bethany (married to my husband's brother), learned that we were exploring both options, and had all of the sudden volunteered to carry the baby for us.