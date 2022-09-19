Woman asks if she's wrong to regret decision in choosing SIL as surrogate.

When this woman who can't have children regrets choosing her SIL as the surrogate, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for regretting our decision to let sister-in-law carry our child?"

When I was 19, I was diagnosed with cancer. Right before treatment, I froze some of my eggs on the advice of my oncologist. I eventually needed a full hysterectomy. I got better and returned to normal life and college.