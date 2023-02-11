Someecards Logo
Single dad asks if he was wrong to cuss out teacher for giving his info to reporter.

Andrew Pierson
Feb 11, 2023 | 12:41 PM
I'm one of the few but growing number of single men who foregone marriage and became a dad on my own. In my case, I used a surrogate three times so I have three boys between the ages of 5 and 10.

When they started school and started to make friends, I did tell a few parents because they wanted to know more about me before letting their kids spend time with my kids. Most were intrigued for a few minutes. That went away once they realized how normal we are.

I'm neither an advocate nor opponent of single parent surrogacy. I did what worked for me. I also don't promote it the same way people promote their personal lives for clout. In fact, I haven't told anybody about it in years.

That brings me to my son's 2nd grade teacher, Mrs. F. I got a random call from a reporter asking to interview me for a magazine piece on men resorting to surrogacy to have kids. I thought it was a joke but he had all sorts of information including the names of my kids and what I did for work.

Sources: Reddit
