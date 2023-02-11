Single dad asks if he was wrong to cuss out teacher for giving his info to reporter.

AITA for cussing at a teacher after she gave my information to a reporter?

I'm one of the few but growing number of single men who foregone marriage and became a dad on my own. In my case, I used a surrogate three times so I have three boys between the ages of 5 and 10.

When they started school and started to make friends, I did tell a few parents because they wanted to know more about me before letting their kids spend time with my kids. Most were intrigued for a few minutes. That went away once they realized how normal we are.

I'm neither an advocate nor opponent of single parent surrogacy. I did what worked for me. I also don't promote it the same way people promote their personal lives for clout. In fact, I haven't told anybody about it in years.