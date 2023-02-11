Single dad asks if he was wrong to cuss out teacher for giving his info to reporter.

I'm one of the few but growing number of single men who foregone marriage and became a dad on my own. In my case, I used a surrogate three times so I have three boys between the ages of 5 and 10.
When they started school and started to make friends, I did tell a few parents because they wanted to know more about me before letting their kids spend time with my kids. Most were intrigued for a few minutes. That went away once they realized how normal we are.
I'm neither an advocate nor opponent of single parent surrogacy. I did what worked for me. I also don't promote it the same way people promote their personal lives for clout. In fact, I haven't told anybody about it in years.
That brings me to my son's 2nd grade teacher, Mrs. F. I got a random call from a reporter asking to interview me for a magazine piece on men resorting to surrogacy to have kids. I thought it was a joke but he had all sorts of information including the names of my kids and what I did for work.