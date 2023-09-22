Single mom doesn't want to support her adult 'deadbeat' children. AITA?

When this mom is upset with her kids, she asks Reddit:

"AITA because I don't want to keep supporting my adult kids who make bad decisions?"

I am a single mom to 4 kids aged 28, 22, 18 and 17. My oldest got a girl pregnant when he was 18 which resulted in a child(F10).

I'm not going to go into details about our relationship however I kust say that my son was nc with me for the last 10 years because I chose not to support his decision to keep the baby and run his own life. He was a very smart boy who was going to become a lawyer but now he is just a chef because he couldn't go to college.