Sister tells mom that brother is a 'bigoted incel.' Mom says 'don't parent my son.'

When this sister is concerned for her brother, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for arguing with my mother over my younger brother’s excessive and weird use of the internet?"

So my 14 year old brother has unlimited 24/7 internet access and you can probably guess how well that goes.

idk who/what he’s been talking to but he’s been agreeing with some... straight up dangerous world views, I’ve known for awhile that he’s obsessed with people like Andrew Tate but it’s kind of beyond that at this point.

He’ll say that he believes that women are objects and he’s absolutely dead serious, he’ll say some more bigoted incel stuff that I don’t feel like repeating but he’s absolutely becoming the worst kind of extremist you can possibly imagine.