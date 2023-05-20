Mom has been sneaking laxatives into her daughter's chocolate milk. AITA?

My 33f daughter 8f, has had really bad constipation recently.
She had not pooped in over a week and was so uncomfortable. We took her to the dr and she prescribed us an oral liquid laxative ( the only other option was a suppository) and said it should make her poop.
My daughter HATES taking medicine and every time I try to give it to her its a huge battle that ends with crying and screaming etc.
And this time was no exception, my daughter would not take her medicine no matter how much i tried bribing her. I really didn't want to have to give her a suppository so I thought I'd trick her.
I slipped her medicine into chocolate milk and gave it to her, I told her it was a new brand that they came out with and we're out of the regular kind. She didn't seem to notice much difference in the taste.