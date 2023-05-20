Mom has been sneaking laxatives into her daughter's chocolate milk. AITA?

The Chocolate Milk Trojan Horse.

'AITA for slipping laxatives into my daughter's chocolate milk?'

Dry_Car3192

My 33f daughter 8f, has had really bad constipation recently.

She had not pooped in over a week and was so uncomfortable. We took her to the dr and she prescribed us an oral liquid laxative ( the only other option was a suppository) and said it should make her poop.

My daughter HATES taking medicine and every time I try to give it to her its a huge battle that ends with crying and screaming etc.

And this time was no exception, my daughter would not take her medicine no matter how much i tried bribing her. I really didn't want to have to give her a suppository so I thought I'd trick her.