Eldest son accidentally finds father's will, finds out he gets nothing. UPDATED

I'm going to preface this by saying I love all three of my sons equally. They are 29, 24 and 22. It is my unequivocal truth. It's just that that my ex wife's involvement with my oldest son has really introduced a lot of toxicity and complications in our life.
After years of emotional and financial abuse, my wife and I have made a very conscious decision to completely cut my ex-wife out of our lives once my son turned 18. We let him have his relationship with his mother without any interference from us or any negative words.