Eldest son accidentally finds father's will, finds out he gets nothing. UPDATED

If you have been enjoying watching 'Succession,' you will be interested in the type of drama this story brings.

This father writes about one of his sons being outraged when he stumbled upon his will. He had wanted to have a conversation with all of his children to discuss the stipulations of his will but his eldest son accidentally found it first. The OP insists that if he had been able to explain first, everyone would have understood. However, the eldest son doesn't see it that way and now, he's on a war path.

My son managed to read our will and it's destroying our family

Crenetic

I'm going to preface this by saying I love all three of my sons equally. They are 29, 24 and 22. It is my unequivocal truth. It's just that that my ex wife's involvement with my oldest son has really introduced a lot of toxicity and complications in our life.