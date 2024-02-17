Mother hears 14-year-old son's girlfriend is cheating, scared to tell him. + Outcome

sorrym1ssjacks0n
My son has been dating a girl for a few months. I’m friendly with her mom and she texted me this morning, explaining that she found inappropriate texts on her daughter’s phone to another boy.
They’ve only been talking for a few days and she doesn’t even know the “boy” (I think she met him online). Her mom is making her tell him tonight. I’m heartbroken for him and I’ve already prepped his favorite dinner for afterwards.
I can’t give him a warning, right? I have to let him navigate this on his own? I’m worried that if I let on that I knew before he even went to school this morning, he will be upset with me. Man this sucks.
Critical_Safety_3933
Nope your instincts are right…let him navigate this, don’t let him know you knew earlier and just be there to support him. But your obvious kindness and compassion should go a long way to towards making him feel loved and supported.
flankerwing
I agree. There's nothing worse than feeling like you're the last to know something. Especially when it feels like it's about yourself, basically.
lilianags
you both are very good moms.
MissR_Phalange
Absolutely this! Bonus points to that girls mum for putting pride and image aside to do the right thing and make her daughter do the right thing too, that must’ve been such an unpleasant conversation for them!
sorrym1ssjacks0n
I wanted to thank everyone for all of the kind words that they had for me yesterday. It was interesting to see the different responses, most of which were very positive but quite a few thought we were overstepping and invading privacy.
To expand on my previous post, our kids are both 14 and this is their first real relationship. This got longer than anticipated so I apologize in advance. My daughter, son, and his girlfriend are all on the same sports team and they had practice last night.
My daughter came out first afterward and told me that his girlfriend told him what happened before practice even started. My daughter wasn't sure what was said, so I waited for him to come out to the car.
To my surprise, he seemed completely normal. I asked him how practice went and he said something along the lines of, "Her mom told you, didn't she?" with a slight grin. I told him that I knew the gist of it, but not everything and I would like to hear what she told him.
She told him that her friend had given her number to a boy whom she met online. He started texting her and she just went along with it, then she got grounded for school reasons and her mom had her phone.
This boy texted when her mom had her phone and that's how she found out. She was crying, profusely apologizing, and asked him if he would forgive her. He did. He then asked if I was going to make them break up, to which I told him. No.
It's his relationship and I'm not going to tell him what to do. After we got home, his girlfriend's mom messaged and asked how he was doing. I told her that he was doing fine and relayed what I was told, which she corroborated.
The boy was sending inappropriate messages and she just answered back innocently, but the mom was upset that she broke their "no talking to strangers" rule and didn't tell her mom what was happening when his messages turned inappropriate.
She is going to reach out to her friend's mom to let her know what is happening because her gut tells her that it's not a boy on the other end of the phone. She also told me that she did a deep dive on her phone to make sure there was nothing else.
She was delighted to see how innocent the conversations between her and my son were. He is pretty prude and gets uncomfortable with anything remotely inappropriate. He doesn't even like explicit language in music.
When talking to him this morning, I discovered that neither one of them have had their first kiss yet, but have talked about it. They recently decided not to when she got too nervous. It's all pretty wholesome really.
fishbowlpoetry
This is such a good update. It sounds like your son has a lot of maturity. Kudos to everyone for talking through it!
wolfiethebunny
Let me just see if I get it. Friend gave stranger the girlfriend's number (is this normal? feels weird and I'd be suspicious about that friend). Girlfriend replied back and it was innocent on her end. Didn't tell mom, though, that she was talking to a stranger.
Mom gets mad that girlfriend broke their rule about no talking to strangers. At no point did things get inappropriate on her end but the stranger got inappropriate with girlfriend. I'm sus on that friend and worried bout the seemingly naiveté of girlfriend.
sorrym1ssjacks0n
My son also said he was very suspicious of the friend. He has met her before and said that she didn’t even really talk to him. I’m not so sure I would call it naïveté on the part of the girlfriend, it’s possible that she was just uncomfortable and didn’t know how to react/respond. I was also that way at 14.
knittedjedi
"it’s possible that she was just uncomfortable and didn’t know how to react/respond. I was also that way at 14."
You literally couldn't pay me enough to be 14 again.
mtdewbakablast
i am coming out of this post after that tw like indiana jones peering out of a fridge at the nuclear devastation he just managed to escape, utterly baffled and relieved in equal measure.
the kids... maybe are all right actually??