Dad thinks son's GF is using him as vacation from her kids; want's her out. UPDATED

I built him up telling him how good of a boyfriend he is to her, and how much better he can do and how he deserves better. I told him that if he knocked her up then his future will would be working 60-80 hours a week while she sits at home, and asked is she someone you can trust to leave at home for 80 hours a week?

I explained my bills in our house and asked if he could make those same obligations now. I pointed out that he does make enough money to live on his own or with a partner who contributes, but that he could not support her and told him she will drop him so fast as soon as he can't provide what she wants.