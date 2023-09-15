Stepdad cancels stepdaughter's credit card and wants to report her car as stolen. AITA?

Both my wife and I tried to talk with her and encourage her to see this as an opportunity for personal growth while at college. But all Jen did was dwell on the negative and sulk.

Then, Jen started saying that she didn't want to go to college because she was depressed. We had numerous talks with her about this and encouraged her to go and to view it as an opportunity and a springboard to a new life. However, none of our encouragement got through to her.