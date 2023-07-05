Stepdad wears shirt stepchild got in trouble for wearing to meeting with teacher.

I didn't know what it was about until we were in the hallway and he said 'I find that highly offensive.'

And just an FYI, this was the 90s. Even then humans thought there was nothing in the world more important than the fact they were offended by something stupid.

Anyway, they made me turn my shirt inside out for the rest of the day. I told my mom and stepdad about it and they didn't know what was up his a** either. Other than the fact that he was a grumpy lunatic.

Anyway, a few weeks later it was time for parent teacher conferences and my mom remembered that sh*t. She said she wanted to ask what the hell his problem was with that shirt. My stepdad decided to wear it during the meeting. The best part was that he was a f*cking cop.