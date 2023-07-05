Stepdad wears shirt stepchild got in trouble for wearing to meeting with teacher.

First off, let me preface by saying both my mother and stepdad were absolute scum. But even the worst people in all of human history sometimes have their good moments and this was one of them.
I was 14 and I was in middle school. I was so proud of my 'Cornholio' shirt from Beavis and Butthead. It was a mugshot of Beavis with his shirt up over his head and the caption read 'I AM THE GREAT CORNHOLIO!!!'
I didn't know what the hell a corn hole was. I knew a Pie Hole was a mouth, and I could kinda figure out with the inclusion of the word 'hole' that maybe it meant anus but I didn't really know for sure, and apparently my mom and stepdad didn't either.
But my agri teacher, a religious fundamentalist who couldn't let an hour go by without shoehorning his religion into his lessons, pulled me out of class and took me to the principal's office over the shirt after I started doing Beavis impressions in class with my shirt up.
I didn't know what it was about until we were in the hallway and he said 'I find that highly offensive.'
And just an FYI, this was the 90s. Even then humans thought there was nothing in the world more important than the fact they were offended by something stupid.
Anyway, they made me turn my shirt inside out for the rest of the day. I told my mom and stepdad about it and they didn't know what was up his a** either. Other than the fact that he was a grumpy lunatic.
Anyway, a few weeks later it was time for parent teacher conferences and my mom remembered that sh*t. She said she wanted to ask what the hell his problem was with that shirt. My stepdad decided to wear it during the meeting. The best part was that he was a f*cking cop.
I didn't go to the meeting with them but I'd have given just about anything to see that mean teacher's face.
It would have been perfect if you responded with: 'Are you threatening me?!'
Cornhole is a party game people play in the Midwest.
My mom did the Cornholio routine with her shirt in the 90s to make us laugh/p*ss us off. That teacher sucks.
I'm 53 and still do the cornholio bit with my 19 year old son. It's a classic and still hilarious 30ish years later.
This is pretty good. Even if your stepdad is scum, at least he gave you this.