Mom with severe postpartum won't let 8 yo stepdaughter touch her baby. AITA?

"AITAH For refusing my let my stepdaughter touch/carry my son?"

Background: I had my first baby (BS) a year ago, the first few months postpartum for me were horrible. I had terrible anxiety and suffered some depression as well.

It was so bad that when my husband would bring the baby downstairs in the morning to let me get extra rest I would just lay in bed sobbing because he was so far away from me. My husband has an 8yo daughter (SD), whom he has primary custody of that BS loves.

Ok, my husband and I have been getting into this argument basically since BS was born. He feels I am putting a barrier between BS and SD and hurting their sibling bond because I don’t feel comfortable, and don’t allow SD to carry BS around.