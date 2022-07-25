Woman asks if she's wrong to force stepdaughter to move out.

Having a blended family can be difficult, especially when a parent has to manage a relationship with a stepdaughter or stepson. Sometimes, there can be odd power dynamics between stepparents and stepchildren that certain caregivers have no idea how to navigate. When this stepmom gets pregnant with another child and wants her older stepdaughter to move out, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for wanting my adult step-daughter (18) to move out?"

So small backstory, my husband and his daughter moved into my house back in 2016. I was more than happy for my step-daughter (Erin) to move in since she doesn't get on with her own mother. - throwawayaita284

Well, that's nice to take your stepdaughter in. Least you could do IMO.