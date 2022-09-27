Woman asks if she'd be wrong to tell stepdaughter her dad put a tracker on her car.

Wanting to take care of your kids and make sure they're safe is a noble thing, but is it ever OK to track someone without their knowledge? Maybe up to a certain age? What are the rules here? Take a look at this story and let us know your thoughts.
I f36 have been married to my husband for 3 years. He has one daughter "Christine," she'll soon be 18 years old and he's bought her a new car as her birthday gift.
Here's the thing. Christine's mom is deceased. She has a good relationship with me. In fact, not too long ago she told me I was like a second mom to her. This of course means everything to me.
However, She and her dad don't get along that much. I havd to say that's he's incredibly overprotective of her but has done things that affected their relationship. Like how he caused her to break up with her ex boyfriend after he got diagnosed with a multiple health conditions.