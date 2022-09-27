Woman asks if she'd be wrong to tell stepdaughter her dad put a tracker on her car.

Wanting to take care of your kids and make sure they're safe is a noble thing, but is it ever OK to track someone without their knowledge? Maybe up to a certain age? What are the rules here? Take a look at this story and let us know your thoughts.

I f36 have been married to my husband for 3 years. He has one daughter "Christine," she'll soon be 18 years old and he's bought her a new car as her birthday gift.

Here's the thing. Christine's mom is deceased. She has a good relationship with me. In fact, not too long ago she told me I was like a second mom to her. This of course means everything to me.