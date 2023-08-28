Stepmom BANS sick husband's MONEY HUNGRY kids from her home. AITA?

I sent them a message that they are banned from the home until he is back to normal. I’ll talk with my husband when he is less out of it about if he wants to keep the ban. Because I know he is sick of it also.

They are angry that I banned them from the family home and called me some creative names. AITA?

Let's see what internet users had to say. They were torn.

iamirene writes:

Given his current health and their incessant desire to discuss his will (while he isn't healthy which is particularly abhorrent), NTA.

You are looking out for his best interest and not letting his kids pick at him like vultures. They should be ashamed. It's even worse that they aren't.

meanestgoose writes: