Stepmom asks if it's OK to financially support bio son but not step kids.

AITA for not wanting to pay for my step kids?
My husband and I have been married for just less than 1 year. We have been together for 7 years. We have children from previous relationships.
He has 3; 15 year old boy, 13 year old boy, and 12 year old girl. I have one; 8 year old boy. My son lives with us full time, his daughter spends every other weekend with us and his 2 sons live with there mom in a different state.
A little background, when we first got together, his kids were obviously much younger and my son was a baby. I pushed and asked for a relationship with his kids and their mothers but eventually stop pursuing the idea as it seemed as I was the only one interested in the possibility.
Fast forward to now, the kids are much older and I have zero relationship with their mothers (the boys have the same mom, his daughter has a different mother) and barely a relationship with his kids.