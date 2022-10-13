Stepmom asks if it's OK to financially support bio son but not step kids.

When this stepmom is concerned about her finances, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting to finance my husbands children’s life outside of our home?"

My husband and I have been married for just less than 1 year. We have been together for 7 years. We have children from previous relationships.

He has 3; 15 year old boy, 13 year old boy, and 12 year old girl. I have one; 8 year old boy. My son lives with us full time, his daughter spends every other weekend with us and his 2 sons live with there mom in a different state.

A little background, when we first got together, his kids were obviously much younger and my son was a baby. I pushed and asked for a relationship with his kids and their mothers but eventually stop pursuing the idea as it seemed as I was the only one interested in the possibility.