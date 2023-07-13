Stepmom sets a boundary with stepson, refuses to keep making his 'special meals.'

Our microwave isn't complicated it. Put food in, push the correct numbers for the time, hit start. Fourth time he told me he couldn't do it, I told him to figure it out. He hit me with, 'Its not my job. Making food is a girl's job.'

I told him he can treat his mom and grandma like his personal slave, but in MY house, I am no one's slave and said I will not be helping him anymore in the future.

Course his dad - my partner - heard him say that and had a very different approach on the whole matter. He told CJ he is no longer allowed to have a different meal at all and that he has to try whatever is made for dinner because its not okay to treat other's (especially women) like that.