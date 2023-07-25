Stepmom ignores bio mom's 'food rules' for kids, bio says, 'you want my kids to die?'

When this stepmom feels annoyed by her stepkids' bio mom, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for refusing to follow my husband's ex-wife's rules for our stepkids regarding food?'

My husband's ex-wife, who I'll call Kate for simplicity, and my husband/I have been feuding for the last few weeks to the point she's threatening to take us back to court about custody arrangements over her food rules.

I will preface by saying, none of the kids (10F, 13M) have food intolerance or allergies. Kate has read a lot of alternative medicine blogs and genuinely believes a bunch of myths like food combining and gut biome related.

At first, we tried to accomodate her concerns as it was coming from a place of love for the kids but the list has grown to a point my husband and I are no longer able to follow them all and have given up.