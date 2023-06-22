Stepmom receives threats when she cuts stepdaughter's hair behind bio dad's back.

She also insists she has to use curly hair shampoo instead of regular shampoo and conditioner which is often over $10 per bottle. And she goes through it at a fast rate. She won’t use a regular brush on it as she insists it breaks her hair and hurts so she uses a wide tooth comb which takes a long time to brush when she could be doing other more productive things such as homework or helping me with chores.

I decided she had become obsessed with her hair, and I do not want her to become vain, so I decided it needs to be cut. I don’t see it as a big deal as I have always had shoulder length hair as my hair does not grow very fast and I get frequent trims. It’s a lot more practical.