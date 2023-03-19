Someecards Logo
Stepmom shaves stepson's head, when mom picks him up, she is furious. AITA?

Amanda Hurley
Mar 19, 2023 | 1:24 PM
Parenting can become a delicate balance when it includes children from different parents.

One woman thought she had been respectful enough when her stepson wanted to shave off his shoulder-length hair. Turns out, his bio mom thinks she definitely crossed a line.

AITA for shaving my stepson's long hair without his mom's permission?

Logical-Mulberry-883

My husband I have 3 sons together (2/4/5) and I have 2 stepsons (10/13). We have 50/50 custody

I cut my kids hair myself and my stepsons get their haircut at a barber when their mom has custody, in the last few years my husband has occasionally taken them to get their haircut.

Wednesday afternoon I decided to give my 4 & 5 yr olds haircuts. The 10 yr old then asked if I would cut his hair too.

His hair was currently shoulder length and he had been growing it for a while. He wanted me to give him a buzz cut.

I asked if he was sure and then texted his dad to make sure he was okay with it. My husband asked if I would wait till he came home so he could watch and record it. When he came home I shaved it and he was very happy with the result.

