Stepmom wants to evict stepson; says 'he's toxic for my mental health.' AITA?

Me and my dad versus him and his mom. I can be honest and say I've had to make changes in how I communicate with men. I started working in this before I met my husband. I'm a reformed man eater in training.

My stepson a great kid! Smart, funny, protective of his family and hardworking. He's a great person however his communcation skills like my own needs some work.

When he expresses his feelings when he gets angry for whatever the reason he gets to a point to where he doesn't hear what you're saying. He acts like people are just ganging up on him. He becomes mad aggressive and disrespectful which if I don't watch myself triggers the FUDGE out of me.