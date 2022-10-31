Stepmom offers to buy stepdaughter's wedding dress, bio mom freaks out.

When this stepmother is feeling attacked, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for offering to buy my Stepdaughter a wedding dress?"

I have a 21 year old stepdaughter who i've been in the life of since she was 2 years old when I began to date her father and when she was 5 I became her stepmother.

My husband and his ex-wife live in the same town so my stepdaughter would always alternate houses every week and despite her being an adult now we're still close.

She is marrying her boyfriend of five years in May. I know for a fact that they can't afford to get her dream dress as she's talked to me about it, I have a good job and I love her like she's my own daughter so I told her i'd buy her whatever dress she wanted as my wedding gift to her.