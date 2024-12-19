Woman asks for advice after 6-year-old stepson accuses her of being a gold digger.

"Dad, did you know that OP is only married to you to take all of your money?"

....said my 6 year old stepson, completely out of the blue as soon as he got into his father's car. Right in front of me at that. When my husband asked him what he meant, stepson explained it the best he could- considering that is not even an issue in our marriage. "Well, she says 'I'm gonna go shopping, and she spends all of your money, and that's why you don't have any."

I am not even one to shop. I grocery shop biweekly, and thrift shop once every couple of months. I also make more money than my husband. But I kept my mouth shut because none of that is my stepsons business, and nobody should be putting it into his head that his stepmother is only married to his father for money to begin with.