Woman suffers a stillbirth, parents try to steal stroller for her brother's newborn.

"AITA for not giving over a stroller?"

My partner (32m) and I (32f) have two children (12yo and 2yo). We both have good jobs and own our own business. We were always there for my family when they needed something.

Money, a place to stay, they needed to borrow a car, jobs, moving house, help with a bill, I even paid for my brother's 21st, anything. We are happy and the kids are thriving.

We were expecting our third child before our second scan revealed our baby wasn't going to make it. After many hospital appointments and trying to find a way to save our baby, we had to say goodbye at 30wks.