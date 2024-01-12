Student pretends he 'didn't know he was adopted' to embarrass his teacher. AITA?

NTA - Teacher is completely inappropriate. Good for you mirroring back her BS. The counselor had a crappy perspective. She and the teacher are not respecting you as a person including your privacy. What about the teacher blatantly talking about you then conveying pity (?), your supposed ignorance (?).

School staff should not state personal life details (or insinuations) in class. This is a breech of privacy. You and your family should submit a complaint and/or meet with the principal/teacher and counselor.

There is no stopping this person; imagine her asking others: "You can write about being homeless, your gma's 'past', twin's death in the ice last year..." Imagine if topics were stated aloud in class for her to write about. Best to you!

