Man fights back when wife won't let his mom's 'weird' boyfriend come to Thanksgiving.

When this man is annoyed with his wife, he asks Reddit:
My wife has wanted to host a holiday for years, but has never had the opportunity due to other people hosting and lack of space, but since it is our first year married and in our new house, she is getting her chance to host.
We were recently discussing the guest list and she said my mom is invited, but she doesn't want to invite her boyfriend "John" because she dislikes him and finds it uncomfortable to be around him.
I think John is fine, extremely quite to the point it is weird, kind of sulky, but nothing that would make me blacklist him from Thanksgiving.
John just does not like people, can't be bothered to talk to anyone but my mom. He will say hi and bye, or talk/whisper with my mom but he doesn't say anything beyond that.