Man fights back when wife won't let his mom's 'weird' boyfriend come to Thanksgiving.

When this man is annoyed with his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my wife to suck it up and invite my mom's boyfriend to Thanksgiving, and implying maybe my mom doesn't like inviting her to things?"

My wife has wanted to host a holiday for years, but has never had the opportunity due to other people hosting and lack of space, but since it is our first year married and in our new house, she is getting her chance to host.

We were recently discussing the guest list and she said my mom is invited, but she doesn't want to invite her boyfriend "John" because she dislikes him and finds it uncomfortable to be around him.

I think John is fine, extremely quite to the point it is weird, kind of sulky, but nothing that would make me blacklist him from Thanksgiving.