Principal won't accommodate student teacher's 'feminine needs,' teacher files lawsuit.

I just wanted to ask your thoughts on this situation since I am a little curious. I am a principal and I had a student teacher in her mid-to-late 40s. The first day she comes in 1 hour after the start of the school day. She literally has nothing to do but observe while I continue teaching my four straight classes until lunch begins.
We chat briefly, and she starts giving me her demands for this placement: She can't arrive before school starts, because her dog has separation anxiety issues and she can't leave him all day long. She lives about 45 minutes away from the school, so she'll be arriving late and leaving early every single day.
She is experiencing very heavy periods because she's nearing menopause, and some days she'll just have to stay home to deal with it because it's too embarrassing to be in public when she floods.