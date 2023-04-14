'Teacher' tries to parent a child she doesn't know. Mom asks 'who the f*ck are you?'

Sometimes it's hard to let go of our work habits, like teachers always wanting to teach. But when you cross a line when you're off the clock, maybe it's time to reel it in.

When a woman walked in on a stranger telling her child where they were allowed to go in their own house, she lost it. After several people told her she reacted poorly, she came to Reddit to ask:

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for embarrassing my sister's friend and making her feel unwelcome?"

u/YouDontKnowMyKid writes:

My sister, cousin and a couple friends came over last night after work. My sister brought a friend of hers I'd only met a few times that I've never had an issue with. At one point I went to the bathroom, and the ladies were in the living room, calmly enjoying wine.

When I came out, my sister's friend was in the kitchen, arguing with my son. I asked her what she was doing.