Teen boy accused of ruining Thanksgiving when he points out mom's custody situation. AITA?

When this teenage son calls out his mother in front of everyone at Thanksgiving, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for pointing out that my mom doesn’t have custody of us while sitting at the Thanksgiving table?"

Title makes me sound like I ruined the day on purpose but I promise I didn’t, I just didn’t know how else to put it I guess. Anyway, Me (17m) and my little brother James (9m) live with our older sister Eva (26f).

James and I were removed from our mom when I was 10, and Eva did everything she could to keep my brother and I out of the system. I think it was because she was worried we’d be separated and I know she was in foster care for a little bit when she was younger too so I guess that was another reason she didn’t want us to go in.