Teen boy accused of ruining Thanksgiving when he points out mom's custody situation. AITA?

When this teenage son calls out his mother in front of everyone at Thanksgiving, he asks Reddit:
Title makes me sound like I ruined the day on purpose but I promise I didn’t, I just didn’t know how else to put it I guess. Anyway, Me (17m) and my little brother James (9m) live with our older sister Eva (26f).
James and I were removed from our mom when I was 10, and Eva did everything she could to keep my brother and I out of the system. I think it was because she was worried we’d be separated and I know she was in foster care for a little bit when she was younger too so I guess that was another reason she didn’t want us to go in.
She has guardianship of us now and the adoption process is already going through. So today we were having a family dinner at a relatives house, and some people from our moms side of the family (aunt, uncles, cousins, etc.) were there with us.
My aunt ended up making kind of a big deal out of the fact that Eva had me and James help with some of the prep for dinner. She ended up saying something like “you shouldn’t be bossing them around. They’re not your kids and you’re not their mother.”
Before anyone could respond I said “well we haven’t been your sisters kids for like seven years now so who do you think was doing her job instead?”
My aunt got mad and then eventually everyone was arguing. So dinner was ruined, a few of my cousins even texted me afterwards and said so, and pretty much everyone ended up going home.
Eva told me that it’s not my responsibility to defend her, then she said she was sorry for the situation with our aunt. I feel bad because I made Eva feel bad, and because according to most of our family, I ruined the occasion with what I said.
They think that it wasn’t the place or time for me to bring up my mother’s situation, even if it was just in response to what my aunt was saying. I didn’t mean to ruin dinner or anything. But if I was out of line then I’ll apologize. I’m just posting because I want to get some unbiased perspectives from other people. AITA?
welfordseaford writes:
NTA. Your aunt was out of line to comment on what your sister asked you to do and then she couldn't handle the truth when you spoke up. Too bad for her. Your sister is right that it wasn't your "responsibility" to defend her, but it was the right (and honorable) thing to do IMO. Congrats on your impending adoption! Your sister sounds like a gem.
bam1701 writes:
NTA. Your aunt shouldn't be interfering with how your household is run. It sounds like you weren't having any issues with your sister telling you what needed to be done, so no one else should have had a problem with it either.
And, not to sound petty, but your aunt started it with the "they're not your kids...." comment. Maybe not, but she is your Guardian. And good for you for standing up for her.
This all could have been avoided by your aunt apologizing for her comment, which she didn't do, so you cannot take blame for ruining dinner. Everyone could have simply dropped it there, so everyone who took part in the argument takes some of the blame for ruining dinner.
All you did was defend someone you care for - you acted in good faith, whereas your aunt tried to bully your sister.
aryastark writes:
NTA one bit! You told the truth, and they couldn’t handle the truth! You didn’t ruin Thanksgiving, they did.