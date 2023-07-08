Teen ditches mom and siblings after finding her rich, absent father. AITA?

I wasn’t sure at the time because I didn’t want to just abandon my mother. I told him I would think about it and let him know.

After thinking about it I decided that I’d rather live with him. My stepmom always wanted kids but she’s infertile and she already loves me a lot even though we’ve only met a few times.

They also have lot more money than my mom so I could have my own room and new clothes and I could go to a much better school. I know my reasons are really selfish but I would have a much better life with him.