Teen's estranged mom comes back into his life, he tells GF full story, GF cusses out his mom.

There's nothing quite like a partner standing up for you to family, in a way that ultimately backfires.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his GF the truth about his mom. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my girlfriend that my mom chose the dog over me?"

Back when I (18m) was 8, my parents got a divorce. My mom and dad reached an agreement; she got the Labrador Retriever and dad got me. I haven't seen her for nearly 10 years, until she contacted me two months ago. She said she really missed me but was too ashamed of herself for the agreement to reach out. We reconnected and I even introduced my girlfriend (18) to her.