Teen fully loses it after mom tells him to clean room full of his brother's garbage.

Arguing with your mom as a teen is usually a one-way ticket to being grounded.

But there are few people that leave their teen years without a few blow-outs, particularly if they feel their mom is in the wrong.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if he was wrong for telling his mom he won't clean his room after she dumped his brother's garbage in there.

He wrote:

AITA for refusing to clean my room after my parents dumped my brother's trash in it?

I have a decent room. I keep the trash out, but I'm not that organized. My brother is almost 20 years old and still lives at home. I am 15. My parents are nice and there's no golden child thing going on. So last week one of the outlets in my brother's room sparked and shut down the power to his entire room and his room had to run off a generator or something.