Teen girl feels 'suffocated' by stepsiblings; dad says, 'you should be grateful.' AITA? UPDATED.

"AITA for calling my stepsiblings suffocating and refusing to participate in family vacations?"

My dad got married to Liz 4 years ago. I (15M) was spending equal amounts of time with both my mom and dad and the custody schedule was me swapping houses each week. Liz has three kids from her first marriage and those kids are 10, 8 and 7 now.

The kids were clingy from the day they moved in but then in June and July 2020 I was living there exclusively because my mom ended up in the hospital. I couldn't do anything without the kids being in my face then and every time I asked dad and Liz to help me stop them they refused and the kids didn't listen to me saying no.