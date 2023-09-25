Teen mom asks her dad to get 'honest' about her life, he does, it backfires. UPDATED.

It can be painful to watch someone you love make decisions that you believe will make their life harder. But that doesn't mean telling them the full intensity of how you feel is always helpful or necessary.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he's wrong for telling his daughter she's a disappointment. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my daughter she's a disappointment?"

I have two daughters (23f) (20f). They are both so beautiful and smart and I really love them both. I always wanted them to be strong and independent women who could stand on their own feet and I tried to raise them that way. They were both interested in volleyball, I always supported their interest. My younger is still playing in a team and also studying at a good university.