Teen mom asks her dad to get 'honest' about her life, he does, it backfires. UPDATED.

It can be painful to watch someone you love make decisions that you believe will make their life harder. But that doesn't mean telling them the full intensity of how you feel is always helpful or necessary.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he's wrong for telling his daughter she's a disappointment. He wrote:
I have two daughters (23f) (20f). They are both so beautiful and smart and I really love them both. I always wanted them to be strong and independent women who could stand on their own feet and I tried to raise them that way. They were both interested in volleyball, I always supported their interest. My younger is still playing in a team and also studying at a good university.
She is really hardworking and even if she does not succeed in playing professional volleyball, she will definitely have a good job. My older daughter quit both sports and school when she got pregnant at the age of 18. When she first told us that she was pregnant, I was very upset and advised her to have an abortion because having a child at such a young age would disrupt her life.
She did not want to have an abortion and my wife supported her decision. To be honest, I was very insistent on her having an abortion at that time, but when I saw that she remained determined, I dropped the issue and supported her fully, even though I didn't want to. She got married quickly with the baby's father.
Then she decided to stay at home and take care of her child and her husband started to work. I never wanted my daughter to be financially dependent on her husband, but I never voiced it either. But of course, my daughter knows that I'm bothered by this. Yesterday we were having dinner with my daughters and my wife. My wife and daughter started talking about being a mother.
My wife told her that even though I wanted her to have an abortion, I love my grandson very much now. My daughter asked me if that was so, and I said, "Of course I love him." I really love my grandson, but my daughter knew that I was bothered by her situation, so it didn't sound sincere at all. My daughter said I could give an honest answer.
I told her that I really love my grandson but that I was disappointed that she had become a mother at an early age, had left school and her job, and was now dependent on a man. She didn't argue with me but the rest of the night was a bit tense.
At the end of the night she went home and my wife started a fight over what I said. I told her that she was the one who wanted an honest answer, but my wife is sure that I'm an AH. My younger one agrees with me but says I was rude to say it out loud.
EmeraldB85 wrote:
I am going to give you some serious advice and I hope you listen to it OP. I am the daughter in this situation. I got pregnant when I was 16. Was it a great idea? Absolutely not but once the decision was made it was done. Well, my mom was exactly like you.
Consistently bringing up things like how she thought my life would be different, she was disappointed I became such a young mother, she had such bigger plans for me, it’s such a shame I didn’t listen to her when she told me to abort etc etc. for years. Well, guess what? Now I’m 37, I’m happy and successful and my daughter is 21 now and one of the best people literally on the planet.
But guess who I haven’t spoken to in 4 years cuz I got so tired of listening to the crap over the years? That’s right, my mom. If you value your relationship with your daughter and grandson it is time to let go of the dreams you had for her life and focus on being a supportive and kind part of the life she has now.
AGirlHasNoGame_ wrote:
All these YTA comments are so unrealistic. I'm going to be down voted into oblivion but idgaf. Your kid asked a question, asked for an honest answer and you gave one. She's 23 not 7, don't ask a question you don't want an answer to. I'm sorry but I thought your answer was honest, realistic and kind.
You admitted to being happy with your grandson and loving him, but you can't lie and say you're necessarily happy with all your kid's decisions. I'm sorry but not being ecstatic that your child has no education or job experience and is completely dependent on their spouse isn't a terrible thing. It's not a dig at SAHM or motherhood.
It's just worry/fear that if anything happens his kid/his grandkid will have massive financial issues. You didn't say she herself was a disappointment, if you had I would be reeming you out in the comments myself. When she committed to this new life plan, you put your thoughts aside and supported you kid despite your own feelings, which is what parenting is.
Parents don't have to be necessarily happy with their kids choices they do have to support them though, and you did. My mom was a teen parent and she's amazing, my parents made it work and everything worked out, but that doesn't mean they wouldn't be disappointed if after all their sacrifices I had followed the same path.
Again this isn't a dig at teen moms, it's just acknowledging that being a teen parent is a huge struggle and realistically no parent is going to be ecstatic about their kids having children so young. I fully support anyone's decisions but if my little brother came up to me and said he was dropping out of school and his high school girlfriend was pregnant, disappointed wouldn't even cover my feelings.
We all know our parent and their beliefs/wants and we know if we deviate if might disappoint them, the question is how our parents handle that/treat us. Parents are allowed to having thoughts and feelings, as long as they don't push them on their kids, that's fine.
OP doesn't like certain things but didn't voice it, didn't push it on his kid. he just quietly accepted her choices once they were made and supported her. As his daughter she knew his feelings but she can't be upset because at no point did he push them on her past the initial "don't keep it" debate. NTA.
Edited to add. Wow I read the comments, and yea I know everyone tries to paint themselves in a great light but if OP has done even a fraction of all the things he's explaining, hes been really supportive. He has supported his kid emotionally and financially from the moment she decided she was keeping the kid. He didn't allow the fact that he didn't agree with her to stop him from supporting and loving his kid.
On top of that her marriage isn't exactly doing great, sure OP is obviously going to give her a soft place to land if this falls apart, but he wasn't wrong about her being able to support herself on her own if it does, and he wouldn't really have to had she just been financially independent.
Melzilla79 wrote:
YTA because your "honest" answer wasn't even what she asked. She asked if you loved your grandson and you somehow put enough attitude into your answer that she felt compelled to ask you what was up. You used a nonrelated question as an opportunity to tell her, once again, that she's not who you wanted her to be and you don't approve.
Your daughter is making a good life for herself, whether you think so or not. You have no right to punish her for being a whole entire person of her own instead of the version of her you created in your head.
And stop phrasing it like she "quit volleyball and school" as if she did something lazy or irresponsible. No the f#$k she didn't. She CHOSE to become a mother and wife. Final note: it's really weird that you're so bothered by the volleyball thing.
blumcamp wrote:
Unpopular Opinion, but NAH. Being financially dependent on another person is dangerous, especially as a woman. Even if the provider is not toxic, an accident or death could change everything. In my opinion, both parents should be responsible for providing, it's safer for the child.
But the first months are really hard for the birth mother, so most of them stay at home for this period, not only for recovery but to stay close with the baby. After this, it's normal to go back, the daughter still can be an independent adult in the future.
SomeSugarAndSpice wrote:
NTA. It’s very understandable that you feel the way you do. And you have a point. It’s incredibly dangerous for women to be dependent on men. The path your daughter has chosen leaves her in a vulnerable position where she won’t be a fully autonomous human being. Her husband will always have a say over her, even if it’s unconscious for all involved.
You wanted what’s best for your daughter: her being able to live a safe life. That life isn’t possible if she is financially dependent on her husband. You also didn’t call her a disappointment, you called the circumstances surrounding her situation disappointing. While making it explicitly clear that you love your grandson and don’t resent him or her.
The only thing you can do is be there for her if things go south. And hope she has the ability to leave if she ever needs to. Many women won’t be able to take that step. Tragically.
littleloucc wrote:
OP, I think it's less that you're disappointed in your daughter, but that you're worried and scared for her. From your post and comments, you say that she's financially dependent on a marriage that isn't going well, and that she isn't taking steps to ensure for her future by getting some training or education. That doesn't sound like a parent who is disappointed.
You weren't talking about the career she "should" have had or the choices she "should" have made - some parents focus a lot on a very specific vision of the future they wanted for their child, but your ideal future was just that she was able to support herself well. Perhaps it would be better, in a moment just between the two of you, to frame it that way.
That while you love your grandson who came out of it, you're worried that the choices your daughter made in the past and moreover the choices she is making now leave her vulnerable.
Not just to her marriage breaking down (no matter how much it seems to not be going well - that's not for you to say), but her spouse being out of work, or ill, or even passing away, or just the economy getting worse and them needing two incomes. You're worried she is going to be stuck, and you and her mother won't be around forever to help.
Most parents just want to know that their children are going to be okay, that they have a good set of safety nets, so you can breathe a bit easier and make plans for your own future, not to mention the day far in the future that you won't be there.
Edit: I'm not sorry that my daughter doesn't live the life I want, I'm sorry that she lives dependent on another person, and I can't say that their marriage is going very well. They chose the sport they wanted to be interested in, the university they wanted to go or their hobbies etc. I didn't force anything on them.
All I want is for them to be self-sufficient. I also told my daughter that I would pay for a babysitter if she wanted to go back to school or get a job. Yes, she is only 23 years old and could still have a career, but she's not doing that.
It sounds like, at the end of the day, OP just wants his daughter to thrive.