Teen mom snaps at ex's crush for taking the attention at baby's first birthday party.

Co-parenting with an ex involves a lot of potentially awkward situations.
Not only do you have to navigate the day-to-day responsibilities of parenting, but you also have birthday parties and holidays to figure out.
These special celebrations can be so important for a child, but also present a lot of potentially awkward situations as both parents move on and date other people.
She wrote:
AITA for telling a girl her presence offends me then asking her to leave?
My ex (Josh-18m) and I (18f) have a one-year-old child together. He’s a good parent and all, but we don’t really mesh well. After a while, all we’d do was fight and we decided to break up. Before we started dating, there was this girl, Zoe.
Apparently, Zoe and Josh never dated but everyone insists that they would’ve had she not moved away. One of the first things Josh’s friends said to him when we broke up was “you should call Zoe up!”