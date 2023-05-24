Teen records sister taking out dentures, humiliates her, parents kick him out of house.

One of the hardest tasks in parenting is figuring out how to properly punish and teach a kid after they've crossed a major line. If you just give them harsh consequences with no real talk about why what they did was wrong, and better ways to channel their energy in the future, then you might risk retaliation or confusion.

But if you merely talk and don't show that negative actions lead to negative consequences, then they might walk away learning they can do whatever they want unscathed. All this is to say, finding the proper recourse for destructive behavior can be really complicated.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she's wrong for sending away her 16-year-old son after he recorded his sister without her consent and humiliated her in front of her friends.

She wrote:

AITA for sending our son away after he revealed to his sister's friends that she has dentures?​​​​​