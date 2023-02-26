Teen tells neighbor their young child is a 'pervert' for watching her mow the lawn.

We all try to be respectful and especially sensitive when children are involved. So, what do you do when its a child-on-child offense?
My toddler (1.5m) and I (25f) were playing the the fount yard today trying to enjoy what little sun we'd been having and get some fresh air. We live in a cul-de-sac so we can see everyone's front yard from ours.
The neighbors teenage daughter maybe around 15 years old comes out with her lawnmower and gets to work on her yard. (She lives directly across the street from us) My son loves watching the world go by, he often watches the older kids play on the street and they always interact and say hi to him.
So he runs to our fence with his little Juice box and sits down in front of the gate so he can watch her mow the lawn. He wasn't always watching her sometimes he'd just start picking the dandelions and throwing them around our yard but most of the time he'd just sit and watch quietly.