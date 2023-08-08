Teenage boy doesn't want to introduce his third parent to GF's parents. AITA?

When this teenage boy is hesitant to introduce his parents to his GF's family, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for not wanting my third parent to meet my girlfriend's parents?'

I (15M) have 3 Parents. It's my mom and my two dads and they're in a polycule. Growing up having to explain my two bi dads and my mom or why some of my siblings are black/Asian like me and some are full Japanese has been kinda weird.

I love my parents all equally though.I got my first GF about 2 months ago and her parents want to meet mine this weekend over dinner at a restaurant. Her parents are kinda old fashioned.

She knows about my parental situation but she doesn't think her parents would get it or like it. Yesterday I explained the situation to my parents and asked them if only Dad( bio dad) and mom would come.