Teenage boy tells parents that they adopted him for clout. Mom & dad deny it. AITA?

'AITA for Telling my Parents That They Just Adopted Me for Clout?'

I (17M) have lived with my adoptive parents, Randy (54M) and Claire (50F) ever since having been adopted when I was 3. I'm the youngest in my family with 3 older siblings: Mindy (26F), Nelly (22F), and Darren (19M).

My parents love telling anyone who listens the story of my adoption, according to them 'they were my miracle'. Their story always goes something like this:

'after our 3rd child was born God told us to adopt! We decided to adopt from the country Randy's brother (my uncle) is a missionary in. Since that country is so poor it was no trouble finding children who needed to be adopted, but as we looked over our options we noticed a little Asian boy with a physical disability (that's me...).