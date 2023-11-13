Teenage son tells dad and stepmom, 'my stepsister is NOT my problem.' AITA?

When this teenage son is frustrated with his father's new wife and stepsister, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for asking my dad and his new wife "why is this my problem?" when they were explaining something about my dad's new stepdaughter to me?"

My dad got married a little over a month ago. I (16m) met his wife and her daughter just under 2 months ago. They had a long distance relationship before that. Dad's stepdaughter is 4.

The incident in question happened a week ago. My dad's wife's daughter wasn't home. I think she was with a friend of my dad's or something. But they did that so they could talk to me.

Dad's wife told me that she and my dad needed me to know that her daughter would need me more than ever.